Exosis (EXO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.00

Exosis (EXO) traded up 46.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 638.4% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a market cap of $16,819.24 and approximately $13.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,745.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.42 or 0.07457161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00179418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00024691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00286291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00738727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.00597624 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

