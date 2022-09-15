Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,859 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 391,548 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Expedia Group worth $202,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $110.19 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.