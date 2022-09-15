Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Research analysts at Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 2.05.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,028.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at $834,028.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

