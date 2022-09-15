EYES Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,365.00 (EYES)

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. EYES Protocol has a market cap of $41.14 million and $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EYES Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 532.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.85 or 0.19180546 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00840955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021054 BTC.

About EYES Protocol

EYES Protocol’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. EYES Protocol’s total supply is 9,980,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EYES Protocol is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. EYES Protocol’s official website is www.eyesprotocol.io/en.

EYES Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on August 30th, 2018 by a team based in Malta/Korea, EYES Protocol aims to solve open-source software license and vulnerability issues in the software industry.”

