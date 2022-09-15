Factom (FCT) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Factom (FCT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Factom has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $2,474.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Factom alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 912.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.88 or 0.12041424 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00835812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00035229 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,425,325 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Factom is factom.org. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums.

Factom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash.Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues.Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins.Factom servers, or nodes, are run by individuals or organizations that apply for a grant to become an Authority Node Operator (ANO). ANOs are selected by a committee based on trustworthiness, professionalism, and volume of work, among other criteria. The top servers ranked by user support will be the Federated Servers, followed by the Audit Servers (considered alternates to step in were a Federated Server to lose support or goes offline). For more information, see Factom Governance documentation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.