FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Achieves $187,362.23

FansTime (FTI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $187,362.23 and approximately $1.70 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is www.fanstime.org/english.html.

Buying and Selling FansTime

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

