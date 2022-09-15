Farmland Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $171,423.00 (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Farmland Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Farmland Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $171,423.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Farmland Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 535.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.

About Farmland Protocol

Farmland Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Farmland Protocol’s official website is www.farmland.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Farmland is a decentralized cross-chain platform for DeFi farming and profit distribution.It applies innovative blockchain interoperability, smart aggregation, distribution technology, and DAO governance.TelegramWhitepaper”

