Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Down 7.8%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.68. 39,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,644,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,622 shares of company stock valued at $788,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fastly by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,496 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $93,363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 194,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,456,000 after buying an additional 44,439 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

