FastSwap (FAST) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

FastSwap (FAST) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, FastSwap has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FastSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FastSwap has a total market cap of $134.73 and $31,133.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,300.4% against the dollar and now trades at $948.55 or 0.04708801 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00822309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035257 BTC.

FastSwap Profile

FastSwap’s launch date was July 20th, 2021. FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. The official website for FastSwap is fastswap.finance/#. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FastSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “FastSwap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum and BSC. A community driven project to build real DeFi products. FastSwap is a Dex for erc20/Bep20 tokenTelegram”

