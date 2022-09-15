Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FURCF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Faurecia S.E. Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $13.95 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $55.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

