FC Barcelona Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $22.10 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $22.10 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $5.59 or 0.00028375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 633.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.76 or 0.13069910 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00840957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021109 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

