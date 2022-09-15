Fear Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.35 Million (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $976,230.97 and approximately $1.35 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fear has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 684.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.16 or 0.12486650 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00836391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035228 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. The official website for Fear is www.fearnft.games. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

