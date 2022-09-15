Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BNP Paribas cut Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average is $124.27.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $651,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $722,808,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $391,174,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $232,367,000. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

