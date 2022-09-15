Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0898 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $67.03 million and $24.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00091254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00076272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021044 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00030318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007749 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.