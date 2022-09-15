Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Raised to GBX 935

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FEVR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,030 ($36.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,192.78 ($14.41).

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 981.50 ($11.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,014.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,409.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2,582.89.

Fevertree Drinks Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 5.63 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,127.11). In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). Also, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,127.11).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Stories

