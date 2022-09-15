FibSWAP DEx Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. FibSWAP DEx has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 536.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Profile
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Trading
