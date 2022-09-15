Filecash (FIC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135,827.00

Filecash (FIC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a total market cap of $103,313.62 and approximately $135,827.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecash has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecash

Filecash was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecash

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecash aims to construct a storage infrastructure for Web 3.0 based on IPFS. It sets out to free up unused storage space to build an algorithmic cloud storage market for everyone. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Github | Medium | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

