Financial Comparison: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) & Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Phreesia has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -73.73% -45.05% -37.88% Conduent 2.69% 9.08% 2.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Phreesia and Conduent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $213.23 million 7.06 -$118.16 million ($3.49) -8.21 Conduent $4.14 billion 0.21 -$28.00 million $0.44 9.02

Conduent has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conduent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Phreesia and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 3 9 0 2.75 Conduent 0 3 0 0 2.00

Phreesia currently has a consensus target price of $35.92, suggesting a potential upside of 25.43%. Conduent has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Conduent.

Summary

Conduent beats Phreesia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and patient reported outcome (PRO) data for approximately 25 specialties, as well as enables healthcare services clients to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, text and email messaging, and health campaigns; and COVID-19 support modules for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

