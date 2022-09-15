Financial Contrast: Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) & PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

PPL has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PPL alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PPL and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 11.32% 6.90% 2.79% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $5.78 billion 3.77 -$1.48 billion $0.98 30.22 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares PPL and Enel Generación Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enel Generación Chile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PPL.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PPL and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 4 6 0 2.60 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPL currently has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given PPL’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PPL pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. PPL pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PPL has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Summary

PPL beats Enel Generación Chile on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to two municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Enel Generación Chile

(Get Rating)

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.