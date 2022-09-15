Financial Review: Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) & Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS)

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -56.14% -319.87% -71.31% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Zeta Global has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

29.0% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Zeta Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zeta Global and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 2 3 0 2.60 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zeta Global currently has a consensus target price of $11.70, indicating a potential upside of 50.19%. Given Zeta Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zeta Global and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $458.34 million 3.45 -$249.56 million ($2.05) -3.80 Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zeta Global.

Summary

Zeta Global beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools. It also provides physicians; administrative services, such as credentialing, program management, and call center management; and integration services, including electronic prescription software, prior authorization software, laboratory and malpractice insurance, large scale provider scheduling, medical translation, and rounding services. In addition, the company offers staffing and recruiting services, and diagnostic and clinical services, as well as amazon cloud services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

