Financial Survey: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) vs. American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -16.00 Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 5.74 -$2.06 million $0.06 9.15

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Lithium and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.39% -16.08% Avino Silver & Gold Mines 16.90% 12.00% 10.49%

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats American Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

