FinNexus (FNX) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

FinNexus (FNX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $18,844.95 and approximately $247.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $766.77 or 0.03800482 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00821607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035167 BTC.

FinNexus’ genesis date was July 27th, 2020. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus.

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products.”

