FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $30.96 million and $1.61 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirmaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirmaChain alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 501.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.05 or 0.18377322 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00837584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020986 BTC.

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 659,566,019 coins and its circulating supply is 524,422,414 coins. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#.

FirmaChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirmaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirmaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.