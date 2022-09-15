First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE FF opened at C$0.22 on Monday. First Mining Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.84 million and a PE ratio of -23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$76,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,295,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,856,854.80.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

