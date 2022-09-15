First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,140,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $242.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.98. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

