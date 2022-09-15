First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.