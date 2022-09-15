First National Bank of Omaha Has $35.76 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 28,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,805,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,988,000 after acquiring an additional 464,421 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM opened at $116.12 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $340.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

