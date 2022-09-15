First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $179.97 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

