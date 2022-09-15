First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,766 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

