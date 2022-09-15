First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 40,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 557,400 shares.The stock last traded at $139.07 and had previously closed at $145.98.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,644 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

