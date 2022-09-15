First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 37.04% of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

