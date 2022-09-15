First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAD. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 26.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 35.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 191.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $292,000.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FAD opened at $99.10 on Thursday. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $131.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.53.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
