Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

Five9 Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,239.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.