FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Insider Alan King Sells 1,379 Shares of Stock

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:FLT opened at $209.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day moving average is $231.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.
Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
