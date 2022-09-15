Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Down to $87.04

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.04, but opened at $81.40. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 1,014 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.