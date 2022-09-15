Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE FLS opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 4.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

