Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Fluent Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.49. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fluent by 35.3% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 1,361,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 288.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 383.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,492 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

