Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Fluent Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.49. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
