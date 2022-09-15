Flux (FLX) Price Reaches $0.0463

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Flux has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $693,890.70 and approximately $366,501.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00296602 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00118858 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00073647 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official website is datamine.network. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flux

FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset.

