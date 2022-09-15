FlypMe Price Hits $0.0312 on Top Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. FlypMe has a market cap of $550,584.83 and approximately $183.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlypMe was first traded on September 28th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

