Folder Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $12,786.00 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $167,011.32 and $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,300.4% against the dollar and now trades at $948.55 or 0.04708801 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00822309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035321 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data.”

