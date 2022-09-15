Folgory Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $15,137.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $15,137.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,704.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058387 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005519 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00064920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00077487 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

