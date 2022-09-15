FolgoryUSD (USDF) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One FolgoryUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FolgoryUSD has a market capitalization of $45.07 million and approximately $475,525.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FolgoryUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FolgoryUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058414 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00063449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076937 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About FolgoryUSD

USDF is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. The official website for FolgoryUSD is folgory.com. The official message board for FolgoryUSD is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

FolgoryUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FolgoryUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FolgoryUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FolgoryUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FolgoryUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.