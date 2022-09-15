Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE VLO opened at $109.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.83. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

