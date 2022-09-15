Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $205,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after buying an additional 253,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

ODFL opened at $259.73 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.43 and its 200 day moving average is $278.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

