Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $270,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 75,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $70.47 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.