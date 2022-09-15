Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

