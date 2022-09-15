Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases 1,310 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in PPL were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,814,000 after purchasing an additional 186,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PPL Stock Up 0.7 %

PPL Dividend Announcement

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

