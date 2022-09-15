Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases 1,664 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 260.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

