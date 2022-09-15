Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $65.41 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

