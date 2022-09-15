Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 28,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,805,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,988,000 after purchasing an additional 464,421 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $116.12 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $340.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

